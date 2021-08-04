Live Cricket Score & Updates India vs England 1st Test, Day 1

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test match between India and England, which will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Joe Root is looking solid for England along with Jonny Bairstow. Shami provided the wicket of Dom Sibley right after the Lunch break. Mohammed Siraj has got the wicket of well-settled Zak Crawley after Jasprit Bumrah removed Rory Burns early in the innings. Injury-stricken India, yet to get their reinforcements, will take on England in the first Test from Wednesday with hopes of ending a streak of series losses that extend to 2011. Even as they have conquered Australia twice over the last decade, India has managed to win just two of the 14 Tests they have played in England. They have drawn one and lost 12. It will be a tough task to beat England in England considering that India is struggling to find an opener to provide stability and a pace-bowling all-rounder who can bring in the balance. One thing going for India is that they have managed to spend some time in England.Also Read - Highlights Hockey Women's Semi-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Spirited India Lose 1-2 vs Argentina, To Play For Bronze

Live Updates

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: It’s HITTING the stumps. Perfect review from Virat Kohli. There was no bat and Shami gets his second wicket. Brilliant from India’s fast bowler. Bairstow goes for 29 from 71 balls. It is also Tea. 25.2 overs, 77 runs. Another shared session between the two teams. ENG 138-4 after 50.2 overs.

  • 8:13 PM IST

  • 8:10 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: India has taken the review against Jonny Bairstow.

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: 50 for Joe Root. His 50th Test fifty in 194 Test innings. England skipper has batted at the top of his game. ENG 135-3 after 49.4 overs.

  • 7:59 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Shami is back into the attack.
  • 7:52 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Two Fours for Bairstow. Perfect cover drive from the flamboyant batsman and then the second one straight down the ground. He is also looking good along with Root. ENG 127-3 after 47 overs.
  • 7:47 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: 50-run partnership up between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, coming in 112 balls. This is a good comeback from England. ENG 116-3 after 46 overs.
  • 7:43 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
  • 7:39 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Root will be the crucial wicket for India but he is looking really solid. ENG 112-3 (44 overs).
  • 7:30 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Mohammed Siraj replaces Ravindra Jadeja.