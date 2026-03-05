  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadavs side aim to enter second consecutive title clash
live

India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side aim to enter second consecutive title clash

India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: It will be a third successive semifinal clash between India and England as they face off at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Published date india.com Updated: March 5, 2026 4:41 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Team India
Team India will take on England in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Defending champions Team India will look to book a date in the title clash against New Zealand as they face off against England in the last four match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. It is the third time in a row in T20 World Cups that India are taking on England, dating back to the 2022 edition.

Overall India and England are facing each other for the 6th time in T20 World Cups with Indians winning three times and England victorious on 2 occasions – including the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal by 10 wickets. India have overall won 17 T20I matches against the English, including five out of the last six T20I matches against them.

The last time that India took on England at the Wankhede Stadium in a T20I match, they won by a massive 150 runs, thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant 135-run knock. This time around Abhishek has been struggling for form with only 80 runs in 6 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

England have been banking a lot on Mumbai Indians all-rounder Will Jacks – who has won 4 out of the six ‘Player of the Match’ awards for his side in the T20 World Cup 2026. It is the joint-most by a player along with Australia’s Shane Watson in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma/Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Mar 5, 2026 4:41 PM IST

    India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Team India batter Tilak Varma averages 45.4 in T20Is, only former India captain Virat Kohli (48.7) and former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (47.4) have
    a higher career batting average in the men’s format among batters from full-member sides than
    Tilak. He is the only men’s batter from a full-member team to have an average higher of 40
    and a strike-rate of 140+ in the format (min. 350 runs). Can Tilak shine against England in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on Thursday?

  • Mar 5, 2026 4:18 PM IST

    India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: England all-rounder Will Jacks has scored 191 runs at an average of 63.7 in the T20 World
    Cup 2026, the highest by any batter in a single edition while batting at number 7 or below surpassing the
    previous record of Australia’s Michael Hussey (163 runs in 2010). Can Jacks continue his golden run against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on Thursday.

  • Mar 5, 2026 3:54 PM IST

    India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: India have struck a boundary once every 4.6 balls in this edition, the most frequent by any team in a
    single edition of the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav’s side have scored 65.5 per cent of their
    runs this term through boundaries, only Australia (67.7 per cent in 2024) and West Indies (65.9 per cent in 2024)
    have logged a higher such rate in a single term.

  • Mar 5, 2026 3:52 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.