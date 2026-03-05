India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side aim to enter second consecutive title clash

Home

India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: It will be a third successive semifinal clash between India and England as they face off at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Team India will take on England in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Defending champions Team India will look to book a date in the title clash against New Zealand as they face off against England in the last four match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. It is the third time in a row in T20 World Cups that India are taking on England, dating back to the 2022 edition.

Overall India and England are facing each other for the 6th time in T20 World Cups with Indians winning three times and England victorious on 2 occasions – including the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal by 10 wickets. India have overall won 17 T20I matches against the English, including five out of the last six T20I matches against them.

The last time that India took on England at the Wankhede Stadium in a T20I match, they won by a massive 150 runs, thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant 135-run knock. This time around Abhishek has been struggling for form with only 80 runs in 6 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

England have been banking a lot on Mumbai Indians all-rounder Will Jacks – who has won 4 out of the six ‘Player of the Match’ awards for his side in the T20 World Cup 2026. It is the joint-most by a player along with Australia’s Shane Watson in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match no 2 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma/Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

India vs England Semi Final ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

