London: The excitement of Test cricket continues as India will lock horns against England in the fourth match of the five-match Test series on Thursday. The thrilling series has lived up to its hype so far as it is currently tied at 1-1. The hosts registered an innings and 76 runs win in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds to bounce back in the series. India, who dominated the first two Tests, suddenly looked a little out of balance in the third Test. To get back on the winning track, India are expected to make a change or two in their playing XI as Ravichandra is tipped to return to the playing XI in place of a pacer from the last Test. While England are also expected to make a couple of changes despite the win in Leeds as senior players Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have returned to the squad after recovering from injuries. The weather will also play a big role in the match as India has often struggled in the batting department under cloudy conditions with a swing on offer in England. Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs England 4th Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

Live Match Streaming India vs England 4th Test

When is India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will start from Thursday, September 2.

What are the timings of India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will start at 03:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 03:00 PM.

Where is the India vs England 4th Test match being played?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be played at the Oval, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 4th Test match?

England: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.