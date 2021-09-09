Live Match Streaming India vs England 5th Test

Manchester: The excitement of Test cricket continues as India will lock horns against England in the final match of the five-Test series on Thursday. The thrilling series has lived up to its hype so far as India are current 2-1 ahead. The first Test was well-poised with both teams have equal chances to win but the rain played a spoilsport. India then registered a historic Test win at Lord’s to take advantage in the series. The hosts registered a thumping innings and 76 runs win in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds but then India fight back in the fourth Test to take lead in the series again. England have struggled to strike the right balance in the squad as their middle-order except for Joe Root, has misfired this season. The openers got some runs in the last two matches but they have not played any big knock. On the other hand, India have surprised many with their team selections but on the ground, they proved why team management put faith in them. Be it Umesh Yadav or Shardul Thakur everyone has performed well whenever they have got chance. The weather will also play a big role in the match as India has often struggled in the batting department under cloudy conditions with the swing on offer in England. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs England 5th Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.Also Read - IND vs ENG | England Are Expecting 5th Test to go Ahead: Jos Buttler Confirms Everything Fine in English Camp

When is India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will start from Friday, September 10. Also Read - IND vs ENG 5th Test | Don't Know if Match Will Happen: Sourav Ganguly After India's Junior Physio Tested COVID-19 Positive

What are the timings of India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will start at 03:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 03:00 PM. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs India 5th Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Emirates Old Trafford 3:30 PM IST September 10 Friday

Where is the India vs England 5th Test match being played?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 5th Test match?

The India vs England 5th Test match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 5th Test match?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Shaw

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran