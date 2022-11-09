LIVE | Ind vs Eng BUZZ: Rohit, Virat And Co. Reach VENUE

LIVE | India vs England Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details...

Updated: November 10, 2022 12:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs England LIVE Updates Semi-Final 2

LIVE | India vs England Updates

India take on England on Thursday in semi-final 2 at the Adelaide Oval for a spot in the final. The top-ranked Indians have been riding high on Suryakumar’s batting exploits, with the middle-order batsman in sparkling form with three half-centuries in Australia and 225 runs. Suryakumar played a key part in India’s top finish in Group 2 and was at his destructive best in the final game against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 61 of 25 balls. England would be no pushovers as they possess players who could upset India’s glorious run.

LIVE | India vs England Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details…

Live Updates

  • 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: An ardent cricket fan from Pakistan, named Mohammed Bashir – popularly known as ‘Chacha Chicago’ is currently hospitalised in Chicago. When india.com contacted him for a reaction on the possibility of an India-Pakistan final, he reckoned Rohit Sharma and Co. are favourites and he wished the team all the best.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: India.com is ready for the semi-final, are you? Stay hooked for all the latest updates.

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Hours, before they step into the Adelaide Oval here for a semifinal clash against a strong Indian side in the Men’s T20 World Cup, England, suffered a setback with pacer Mark Wood unable to recover from an injury and set to miss the match.

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Kohli in a recent interview said that Sachin Tendulkar has the best straight drive in the world. It is no secret that Kohli is a Tendulkar admirer.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: At the moment, it is a little overcast at Adelaide. There is no rain and fans would hope it remains that way.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Former India captain Virat Kohli has been in ominous form and ahead of the big match, he made a few revelations. As per Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma is the best puller in the world. Not just Kohli, time and again – experts have been in awe of Rohit’s pull.

  • 9:05 AM IST

  • 8:53 AM IST

  • 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: One match-up in favour of India would be between Jos Buttler and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian pacer has dismissed the English captain five times.

Published Date: November 9, 2022 12:41 PM IST

Updated Date: November 10, 2022 12:42 PM IST