LIVE | India vs England Updates: High-Flying Rohit And Co. Eye Spot in FINAL

Updated: November 9, 2022 10:35 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs England LIVE Updates Semi-Final 2

India takes on England on Thursday in semi-final 2 at the Adelaide Oval for a spot in the final. The top-ranked Indians have been riding high on Suryakumar’s batting exploits, with the middle-order batsman in sparkling form with three half-centuries in Australia and 225 runs. Suryakumar played a key part in India’s top finish in Group 2 and was at his destructive best in the final game against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 61 of 25 balls. England would be no pushovers as they possess players who could upset India’s glorious run.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: “We will see how they will pull up. We are trying to give them (time) as long as possible. Obviously, Dawid left the field the other day with a small niggle; Wood’s had a bit of stiffness. We trust the medical team; we trust those two guys as well. We will give them as long as possible (to be fit),” said Buttler in the pre-match press conference.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Buttler has opened up on injuries to Dawid Malan and Mark Wood. The English skipper said that they are monitoring the recovery closely.

  • 9:54 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: A massive game beckons tomorrow. Stay tuned to India.com for the preview. We would be doing a LIVE session after the SCG game.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: The report is that the forecast is for clear skies at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Reports suggest that top-order English batter Dawid Malan will not feature in the XI due to an injury and Phil Salt would replace him.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on the wrists yesterday, but reports suggest he is doing fine and that would mean the fans would breathe a sigh of relief.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Stakes would be high when India takes on England in semi-final 2 at the Adelaide Oval. Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the match.

