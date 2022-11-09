LIVE | India vs England Updates: High-Flying Rohit And Co. Eye Spot in FINAL

LIVE | India vs England Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details...

India vs England LIVE Updates Semi-Final 2

LIVE | India vs England Updates

India takes on England on Thursday in semi-final 2 at the Adelaide Oval for a spot in the final. The top-ranked Indians have been riding high on Suryakumar’s batting exploits, with the middle-order batsman in sparkling form with three half-centuries in Australia and 225 runs. Suryakumar played a key part in India’s top finish in Group 2 and was at his destructive best in the final game against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 61 of 25 balls. England would be no pushovers as they possess players who could upset India’s glorious run.

LIVE | India vs England Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details…

Load More