LIVE | India vs England Updates: High-Flying Rohit And Co. Eye Spot in FINAL
LIVE | India vs England Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details...
LIVE | India vs England Updates
India takes on England on Thursday in semi-final 2 at the Adelaide Oval for a spot in the final. The top-ranked Indians have been riding high on Suryakumar’s batting exploits, with the middle-order batsman in sparkling form with three half-centuries in Australia and 225 runs. Suryakumar played a key part in India’s top finish in Group 2 and was at his destructive best in the final game against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 61 of 25 balls. England would be no pushovers as they possess players who could upset India’s glorious run.
Also Read:
- LIVE | T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1: NZ-Pak Eye Spot in FINAL
- LIVE | New Zealand vs Pakistan Updates: Stakes High As Teams Eye Final Berth
- NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 WC Match at Sydney at 1:30 PM IST November 9 Wed
LIVE | India vs England Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.