Updated: November 10, 2022 9:09 AM IST

Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India take on England on Thursday in semi-final 2 at the Adelaide Oval for a spot in the final. The top-ranked Indians have been riding high on Suryakumar’s batting exploits, with the middle-order batsman in sparkling form with three half-centuries in Australia and 225 runs. Suryakumar played a key part in India’s top finish in Group 2 and was at his destructive best in the final game against Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 61 of 25 balls. England would be no pushovers as they possess players who could upset India’s glorious run.

LIVE | India vs England Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all scores and updates here for semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval. Check LIVE Streaming details…

Live Updates

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Former India captain Virat Kohli has been in ominous form and ahead of the big match, he made a few revelations. As per Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma is the best puller in the world. Not just Kohli, time and again – experts have been in awe of Rohit’s pull.

  • 9:05 AM IST

  • 8:53 AM IST

  • 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: One match-up in favour of India would be between Jos Buttler and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian pacer has dismissed the English captain five times.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Babar Azam and Md. Rizwan stepped it up for Pakistan when it mattered the most and hit fifties against New Zealand in semi-final 2 to book themselves a spot in the final.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Who will join Pakistan in the summit clash at the iconic MCG – will it be India or England? We will find out tomorrow…

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: There are talks that Rishabh Pant would be playing against England in semi-final 2, we will have to wait and see if that happens.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: There was some rain at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, but the forecast for Thursday is clear skies. Hopefully, rain does not interrupt semi-final 2.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs England Updates: There are reports that Virat Kohli has picked up an injury. But yes, we cannot confirm that now.

  • 11:26 AM IST
    LIVE | India vs England Updates: Rohit in pre-match presser: “Between DK and Pant, I had said before the last game as well, Rishabh was the only guy who did not get to play on this tour at all, except the two games we played at Perth (against Western Australia XI). They were unofficial practice games, but since then he hasn’t had a hit.”

