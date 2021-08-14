India vs England Highlights And Updates 2nd Test Day 3

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live cricket score and updates from Lord’s London. Skipper Joe Root led from the front, scoring 180 not out as England were bowled out for 391 on the last ball of third day’s play in the second Test against India here at Lord’s on Saturday. England have taken a 27-run lead in first innings over visitors who scored 364. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets for 94 runs while Ishant Sharma chipped in with 3/69, including two off successive deliveries. Mohammed Shami, who took the last wicket, finished with two for 95.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3: Ton-up Joe Becomes "Root" Cause of India's Problems, England Take Vital First Innings Lead

Live Updates

    England completely dominated Day 3 at Lord’s as Joe Root (180*) shared some valuable partnerships with Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali to stage a comeback for the hosts. India have an uphill task ahead to set a formidable target for England and leave enough time for bowlers to take the opposition’s 20 wickets.

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: STUMPS! It’s done and dusted for the day and England’s first innings as Mohammed Shami castles James Anderson on the final ball of day. England on top after Day 3 courtesy of Joe Root’s unbeaten 180. An absolute masterclass from the England captain. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets, while Ishant took three and Shami two. ENG 391 All-Out lead India (364) by 27 runs

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: James Anderson survives Jasprit Bumrah’s wrath. The veteran English player suffered body blows while Bumrah struggle with the no-balls continues. Bumrah bowled four no-balls in his previous over. ENG 380/9 in 126 overs

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: Nasty bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson is looking in discomfort at the moment.

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: RUN-OUT! Poor running between the wicket and Mark Wood paid the price for it. England are nine down but they will be happy to take lead. ENG 371/9 in 124.3 overs

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: FOUR and England have now the lead in the game. Superb batting by Joe Root as he is fighting really hard for the hosts. India need to wrap the England innings soon as they will not want the lead to get bigger. ENG 366/8 in 123 overs

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: England are now closing in to take the lead as they currently trail by 2 runs. Joe is batting with a lot of patience and trying to face as much ball as possible. ENG 362/8 in 122 overs

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: Mohammed Shami pitches it up for Mark Wood but the tailender survives. India will surely not want Joe Root to stitch any valuable partnership with the tail. ENG 360/8 in 120 overs

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: OUT! Mohammed Siraj finally gets his man as Ollie Robinson departs for 6. Siraj hits Robinson pads once again but this time the umpire raises his figure. Robinson straightaway takes the review but it’s the umpire’s call. ENG 357/8 in 117 overs