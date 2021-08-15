India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Match Highlights And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 cricket score and updates from Lord’s, London. India had their backs to the wall in the second Test against England as they went to stumps on Day 4 at Lord’s at 181/6 in their second innings, just 154 runs ahead. Stumps were called early, with eight overs remaining, as England decided to take the new ball in fading light and the umpires called it a day. India were struggling at 55 for three when Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stitched together exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket but England claimed three late wickets as the visitors slumped from 155 for three to 181 for six, with only wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and the tail remaining.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 4: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Find Form Before Moeen Ali Puts England Back on Top

Live Updates

  • 10:55 PM IST

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: And the bad forces early Stumps at Lord’s on Day 4. England will be happier with their performance today as he didn’t allow any of the Indian batter to score big. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane (61) and Cheteshwar Pujara (45) staged India’s comeback in the game after Rahul, Rohit, Kohli’s departure. IND 364 & 181/6 Lead England (391) by 154 Runs at Stumps

  • 10:36 PM IST

    * Play stopped due to bad light

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: Two slips and a silly point for Ishant Sharma in the last over. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not looking happy from the dressing room as they are complaining about the bad light. IND 181/6 in 82 overs

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: OUT! An absolute peach of a delivery Moeen Ai as he castles Ravindra Jadeja for 3. The ball had accurate drift and a sharp turn that leave Ravindra Jadeja clueless. India are in massive trouble now as Ishant Sharma comes out to bat. IND 175/6 in 79.1 overs

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: Rishabh Pant has calmed down a bit after Ajinkya Rahane’s departure. India need a partnership here to put up a fighting total in front of England. IND 175/5 in 79 overs

  • 10:16 PM IST

    Moeen Ali STRIKES!

    
    Credit: Twitter/@ICC
  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: OUT! Moeen Ali finally gets the better of Ajinkya Rahane. A very big wicket for England at the moment as Rahane departs for 61. Rahane, who was very patient throughout the innings, tried to play a wild cut shot which edged to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. IND 167/5 in 76 Overs

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: Rishabh Pant has straightaway displayed his intentions that he is not going to block everything. The southpaw is looking to play shots which is his natural game and batting with Ajinkya Rahane is also going to help him. IND 163/4 in 74 overs

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Cricket Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 4: OUT! The awkward bounce does the trick for Mark Wood as he gets the better of Cheteshwar Pujara. A very fine innings from Pujara he scored 45 runs off 206 and brought India right back in the game alongside Ajinkya Rahane. Rishabh Pant comes out to bat. IND 155/4 in 72.4 overs