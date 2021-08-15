India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Match Highlights And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 cricket score and updates from Lord’s, London. India had their backs to the wall in the second Test against England as they went to stumps on Day 4 at Lord’s at 181/6 in their second innings, just 154 runs ahead. Stumps were called early, with eight overs remaining, as England decided to take the new ball in fading light and the umpires called it a day. India were struggling at 55 for three when Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stitched together exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket but England claimed three late wickets as the visitors slumped from 155 for three to 181 for six, with only wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and the tail remaining.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 4: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Find Form Before Moeen Ali Puts England Back on Top

