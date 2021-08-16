IND vs ENG Match Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 5 score and updates from Lord’s Ground, London. India defeated England by 151 runs in a fifth-day thriller in the second Test here on Monday registering their third-ever victory in 89 years at Lord’s, the Mecca of cricket. Having set England a challenging target of 272 after Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) added unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket, India bowled out the hosts for 120 runs to seal a memorable victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.Also Read - 2nd Test, Lord's: Mohammed Siraj-Led India Attack Bundle Out England for 120 Inside Two Sessions On Final Day, Lead Series 1-0

