IND vs ENG Match Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 Updates

India defeated England by 151 runs in a fifth-day thriller in the second Test here on Monday registering their third-ever victory in 89 years at Lord's, the Mecca of cricket. Having set England a challenging target of 272 after Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) added unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket, India bowled out the hosts for 120 runs to seal a memorable victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Live Updates

  • 12:02 AM IST

  • 12:01 AM IST

    That’s all from today, we will be back with our coverage for the third Test match between India vs England starting from August 25. Till then follow all sports-related news at India.com

  • 11:49 PM IST

    Never Ever Underestimate the Indians!

  • 11:41 PM IST

    Batting Great Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Team India’s Resilience And Grit to Register an Iconic Win on Monday!

  • 11:39 PM IST

    Former England captain Michael Vaughan Heaps Praises on Virat Kohli And Co. After Massive Win at Lord’s

  • 11:37 PM IST

    KL Rahul opens up on getting his name at Lord’s Honours Board: “I’ve been looking at it every morning to see if they’ve put it on permanently. They haven’t – it’s still a temporary piece of paper (name on the honours boards). To put on 360 on the board was really crucial, very happy. Been here for a couple of months now and been working really hard on our skills. Even in the first game at Trent Bridge the batsmen have shown a lot of discipline.”

  • 11:36 PM IST

    * KL Rahul has been named Player of the Match for his magnificent 129-run knock in the first innings.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    Virat Kohli admits that the tensions between England players and Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Shami in the second innings helped the Indian team: “The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us. Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (ovation for Bumrah-Shami). Batting coach has worked really hard with the boys.”

  • 11:29 PM IST

    India captain Virat Kohli heaps huge praise on Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for their efforts with the bat: “Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn’t offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure – Jasprit and Shami were outstanding.”