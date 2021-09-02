India vs England Score and Updates 4th Test Day 1

London: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 4th Test match live score and updates from the Oval, London. Indian batsmen floundered once again but the wicket of Joe Root, who was bowled by Umesh Yadav for 21, kept them alive in the fourth Test of the ongoing series. England went to stumps at 53/3 in response to India’s 191 in the first innings. They trail by 138 runs and have seven wickets in hand. India, thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur managed to get close to 200. At 127/7, it seemed that England would dismiss India for below 150. However, Thakur, the medium-pace bowling all-rounder played audacious shots to chip in with 57 off 36 balls to give the total some modesty.Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Shardul Thakur Lone Bright Spot in Another Indian Batting Debacle, Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Back With Ball

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch4th Test Day 1 live match, 4th Test Day 1 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 4th Test Day 1 between India vs England from the Oval, London here. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan, Tom Moody Slam Virat Kohli-Led Indian Cricket Team Management For Ravichandran Ashwin's Exclusion From Playing 11 of 4th Test