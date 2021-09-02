India vs England Score and Updates 4th Test Day 1

London: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 4th Test match live score and updates from the Oval, London. Indian batsmen floundered once again but the wicket of Joe Root, who was bowled by Umesh Yadav for 21, kept them alive in the fourth Test of the ongoing series. England went to stumps at 53/3 in response to India’s 191 in the first innings. They trail by 138 runs and have seven wickets in hand. India, thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur managed to get close to 200. At 127/7, it seemed that England would dismiss India for below 150. However, Thakur, the medium-pace bowling all-rounder played audacious shots to chip in with 57 off 36 balls to give the total some modesty.Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Shardul Thakur Lone Bright Spot in Another Indian Batting Debacle, Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Back With Ball

Live Updates

  • 11:10 PM IST

    India End Day 1 on Top!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@ICC
  • 11:04 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: STUMPS! India end Day 2 on top with Joe Root getting dismissed ahead of the stumps. A very good comeback from India courtesy of Shardul, Bumrah and Umesh. Shardul just owned the show with the bat while Bumrah got the wickets of the openers early and the big job of Root’s wicket was executed by Umesh. ENG 53/3 in 17 overs trail IND by 138 runs at Stumps

  • 10:58 PM IST

    THE BIG FISH IS GONE!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@BCCI
  • 10:56 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: OUT! Umesh Yadav gets the big fish – Joe Root! What a ball from the Umesh, nipping back in Root was in total confusion to play it or leave and the ball hits the timber. A very big wicket as ICC No 1 ranked Test batsman is walking back towards the pavilion. ENG 52/3 in 15.3 overs

  • 10:42 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Joe Root has been sensational so far and is not looking to give any chance to India. Despite taking two wickets early, India are under pressure to take Root’s wicket as soon as possible. ENG 51/2 in 13 overs

  • 10:32 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Dawid Malan is now looking well set in the middle as he is playing his drives quite comfortably. Shardul Thakur has been introduced to attack but he didn’t get much swing from the surface in his first over. ENG 35/2 in 11 overs

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Joe Root with a couple of boundaries put pressure on Umesh Yadav. The England captain is in the form of his life and India need something special to get the batter of it otherwise he will once again take away the match from India’s reach. IND 25/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Dawid Malan is not the type of batsman who will keep defending the balls as he is going to play his shots and the Indian bowlers need to take the advantage of that. They have to find a way to stop England from rebuilding from here. ENG 17/2 in 8 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Joe Root is off to the mark with his trademark tap towards the third man for a boundary. Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav have been sensational so far in this innings and one more wicket from here and will put India all over the hosts. ENG10/2 in 6 overs

  • 10:04 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: OUT! Jasprit Bumrah gets another wicket as this time it’s Haseem Hameed who is returning to the pavilion for a duck. A very good short ball from the pace spearhead and Hameed was nowhere in control to play the shot. ENG 6/2 in 4 overs