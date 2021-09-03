India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Match Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score and updates from the Oval, London. India fought their way back on the second day of the fourth Test at The Oval to keep at England’s heels by first restricting host to a lead of 99 and then gnawing at it with an unbeaten 43-run stand between opening batsmen K.L. Rahul (batting 22) and Rohit Sharma (batting 20). India still trail by 56 runs against Joe Root’s side which had made 290 in first innings. India had made 191 in their first essay.Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Indian Openers Make Promising Start But England 56 Runs Ahead After Day 2

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 4th Test Day 2 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch4th Test Day 2 live match, 4th Test Day 2 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 4th Test Day 2 between India vs England from the Oval, London here. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Pitch Invader Jarvo 69 Arrested For Security Breach During 4th Test, Bumps Into Jonny Bairstow at Oval | WATCH VIDEO

Also Read - India vs England Match Highlights 4th Test Day 1 Updates: India End Day on Top With Joe Root's Wicket

Live Updates

  • 11:17 PM IST

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: STUMPS! And the Indian openers played brilliantly well in the last session and put the England bowlers under pressure. They have managed to reduce the lead. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have a big responsibility ahead of them on Day 3 to convert their starts into a big score. IND 191 & 43/0 in 16 overs trail ENG (290) by 56 runs at Stumps

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Just a few minutes left for the stumps and the Indian openers are looking cautious as they didn’t want to give England any advantage at stumps. Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson have the responsibility to get something from England here. IND 40/0 in 14 overs

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Chris Woakes continues to trouble both the batsmen. He is pitching the ball at the right place and Rohit, Rahul have been beaten by him a couple of times in this innings. IND 35/0 in 12 overs

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Chris Woakes got some swing in the last over which might be a worrying sign for India. They need to play him cautious as he can move the ball from any length which can be dangerous in any conditions. IND 33/0 in 10 overs

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: A very solid start for India as the ball is not doing much. It’s a great opportunity for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to stamp their authority over England. IND 29/0 in 9 overs

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Good strategy from Joe Root to introduce Chris Woakes early in the attack. Woakes is high on confidence and can get some swing with the new ball which can put the Indian openers in doubt. IND 20/0 in 6 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: The conditions are looking well-suited for batting and the Indian openers need to take full advantage of it. James Anderson is not getting much from the pitch and Robinson also has to work hard to do something. IND 19/0 in 4 overs

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Ollie Robinson almost got the better of KL Rahul. The lanky pacer has been very impressive in the series and the Indian batters need to be vary of him. Both openers get a boundary each in his over but still, he is going to ask some tough questions here. IND 11/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: A decent first over from James Anderson only one run came from it. The sun is out and the conditions will help the batsmen here and England need to take advantage of the new ball because once it gets old it will be tough for the bowlers to get something from the pitch. IND 1/0 in 1 overs