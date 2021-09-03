India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Match Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score and updates from the Oval, London. India fought their way back on the second day of the fourth Test at The Oval to keep at England’s heels by first restricting host to a lead of 99 and then gnawing at it with an unbeaten 43-run stand between opening batsmen K.L. Rahul (batting 22) and Rohit Sharma (batting 20). India still trail by 56 runs against Joe Root’s side which had made 290 in first innings. India had made 191 in their first essay.Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Indian Openers Make Promising Start But England 56 Runs Ahead After Day 2

