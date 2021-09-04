India vs England Highlights 4th Test Day 3 Match Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live cricket score and updates from the Oval, London. Opener Rohit Sharma’s maiden overseas century and his important partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and K.L. Rahul helped India wrest initiative and move into driver’s seat on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. Sharma, who had scored seven Test centuries before and all of which came in India, added 83 for the first wicket with Rahul (46) and 153 with Pujara (61) to take India into a position from where they can hope to take 2-1 lead in the series which is level at 1-1.Also Read - Hit-Man 2.0: Calm Rohit Sharma Scores First Overseas Test Ton to Set up an Engrossing Fourth Day

