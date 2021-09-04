India vs England Highlights 4th Test Day 3 Match Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live cricket score and updates from the Oval, London. Opener Rohit Sharma’s maiden overseas century and his important partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and K.L. Rahul helped India wrest initiative and move into driver’s seat on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday. Sharma, who had scored seven Test centuries before and all of which came in India, added 83 for the first wicket with Rahul (46) and 153 with Pujara (61) to take India into a position from where they can hope to take 2-1 lead in the series which is level at 1-1.Also Read - Hit-Man 2.0: Calm Rohit Sharma Scores First Overseas Test Ton to Set up an Engrossing Fourth Day

Live Updates

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: It was a great day for India with Rohit Sharma smashing his first Test century outside India. The swashbuckling opener batted effortlessly on Day 3 and put the opposition under pressure during his stay in the middle. Cheteshwar Pujara also scored a crucial fifty to set the platform for other batsmen to post a big score. Meanwhile, England bounced back in the game during the final session with a double whammy from Ollie Robinson but India captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja stabilize the innings after the setback. IND 191 and 270/3 Lead ENG (290) by 171 Runs at Stumps

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Bad light forces early stumps on Day 3!

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: It is very unlikely that the players will come out to play now as the light still looks dim at the moment.

    * Play Stopped Due to Bad Light

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: England have decided to continue to play with spinners into the attack. The decision might backfire here for Joe Root as the new ball will get soft if the spinners continue to bowl today. The umpires have clearly stated that the pacers will not bowl due to bad light. IND 270/3 in 92 overs

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Virat Kohli is playing his shots with complete ease at the moment. He smashed a couple of lovely boundaries in the last over of James Anderson. The light is getting dimmer and we might see an early stumps today. 263/3 in 90 overs

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Ravindra Jadeja is looking a bit cautious at the moment and is taking a step back to play his shots. Virat Kohli, on the other side, is looking confident as he is riding high on confidence after hitting a confident fifty in the first innings. IND 255/3 in 89 overs

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: A couple of boundaries in the last over but Ollie Robinson still managed to ask some tough questions to Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Chris Woakes might come to attack soon and he is going to be very dangerous with the new ball. IND 254/3 in 87 overs