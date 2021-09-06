IND vs ENG Match Highlights, 4th Test Day 5 Updates

India pulled off a sensational 157-run win in the fourth Test against England, only their second-ever at The Oval and first at the venue after 1971, to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. This is also only the second time in history — after 1986 — that India have won two Tests on one tour of England. They had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's last month. Between overs 61.3 and 67.2, pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/27) and spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/50) turned the game in India's favour, sharing four wickets to spear the heart of England batting. Jadeja removed opener Haseeb Hameed (63 off 193) through one that turned from the rough and clipped his off-stump.

    Proud BCCI President Sourav Ganguly claims that Team India is far ahead of the rest!

    VVS Laxman rates it as a memorable win!

    Virender Sehwag describes Team India!

    Michael Vaughan looks impressed with India’s win!

    Rohit Sharma is named man of the match for his magnificent century in the second innings!


    “That hundred was special. We know how important was the second innings. Virat just mentioned the effort from the batsmen, and as a unit it was really important. It’s my first overseas hundred. Really glad that I could get the team into an important position. The three-figure mark wasn’t in my mind, we knew the pressure on the batting unit so we kept our heads down and batted the situation. Once we got the lead, we just wanted to put pressure on the bowlers. I try to contribute for the team, it’s important for me. I know the importance of opening the innings. I am glad I could make it count,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation.
    Virat Kohli hails the strong character of the team and lauds the efforts of the Indian bowling attack for claiming 10 wickets on the final day!


    “The character that the side has shown, to come back from 100 run deficit showed that we were not down and out. I said at Lord’s as well, I am proud of the character, among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain. It’s relative what you call flat, field wasn’t wet like the first three days, ball got scuffed up nicely, one side heavier, and exploited reverse swing perfectly. We believed as a team that we could get all ten wickets,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
    Team India skipper Virat Kohli heaps huge praises on Shardul Thakur for his extraordinary batting performance in both innings!


    “Rohit’s innings was outstanding, but the impact performance from the lower-middle order, Shardul’s fifty was the difference, and a counterattack in the second innings. Looking to restrict us but he was outstanding. We never got towards statistics, we know what we focus on, we take a call on what feels best and we believe we can win Tests with it. Whatever the noise on the outset, it doesn’t bother us,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
    England captain Joe Root claims India produce world-class bowling on the final day of the Test!


    “Frustrating not to get something from the game today, we felt we had an opportunity to win, but credit to India, they got the ball to reverse and that was the turning point. Could have made more of a first-innings lead, and you have to make chances count against world-class players. Got to find ways to get better but be realistic and realise that was world-class bowling,” Joe Root said at the post-match presentation.
    H.I.S.T.O.R.I.C WIN!