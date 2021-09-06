IND vs ENG Match Highlights, 4th Test Day 5 Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of India vs England 4th Test, Day 5 score and updates from Oval, London. India pulled off a sensational 157-run win in the fourth Test against England, only their second-ever at The Oval and first at the venue after 1971, to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. This is also only the second time in history — after 1986 — that India have won two Tests on one tour of England. They had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s last month. Between overs 61.3 and 67.2, pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/27) and spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/50) turned the game in India’s favour, sharing four wickets to spear the heart of England batting. Jadeja removed opener Haseeb Hameed (63 off 193) through one that turned from the rough and clipped his off-stump. (SCORECARD)Also Read - Bumrah, Jadeja Orchestrate Emphatic Win at Oval, First Time Since 1986 India Win 2 Tests in a Series in England

