With no Ravindra Jadeja in action from then two months, Indian cricket fans were devoid of some fielding magic on the field. But Friday was an exception as India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma produced ‘one of the best fielding efforts and gave a glimpse of his top-notch fielding skils to dismiss England opener Jason Roy for 55 in the second ODI in Pune. Chasing a mammoth target of 337 to win the second ODI, Rohit pulled a brilliant effort in the field to draw first blood for India. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd ODI Updates: Bairstow And Stokes Put ENG in Commanding Position

England’s star opening combination – Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow once again put on a solid 110-run stand for the first wicket. This was Roy and Bairstow’s 13th hundred-run alliance in 47 ODI innings. Appearing to be in great touch, England were 110 for no loss but Rohit’s moment of brilliance cut-short Roy’s stay at the crease. Also Read - 'Shut Out Noise: KL Rahul Explains His Unique Century Celebration vs England in 2nd ODI

WATCH VIDEO



In the 17th over of England innings – Rohit’s one-handed grab stunned everyone and Bairstow-Roy were stranded halfway on the pitch. A slight confusion between English batsmen and the non-striker – Roy – had to sacrifice his wicket. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had ample time to take down the bails once Rohit had parried the ball at his end.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul’s perfectly executed hundred coupled with Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 77 off just 40 balls propelled India to an imposing 336/6 in the second ODI against England on Friday.

Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark.

Skipper Virat Kohli – 66 off 79 balls – and Rahul laid the foundation for the big total with their 121-run third-wicket stand after being put into bat at the MCA stadium.