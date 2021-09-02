4th Test IND vs ENG in London Weather Forecast

London: The 4th Test match between India and England will go underway on September 2 at the Oval, London. Both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other in the fourth Test. India suffered a heartbreak defeat in the last Test match at Headingley, Leeds. Barring the historic win in 1971 that also won them their first-ever series in England, India have not much hope to draw from their record at The Oval, where they play the fourth Test from Thursday. India have played 13 Test matches and lost five of them. Seven have been drawn. The Oval has one of the best batting pitches in the country and there could be some respite for the Indian batsmen who are struggling to find runs on this tour.

The weather at the Oval, London is expected to be partly cloudy but there are lesser chances of rain. The spinners are expected to play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factor for both teams.

4th Test IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

4th Test IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch for IND vs ENG is expected to help both pacers and spinners as it is going to be a green top that will favour both teams with quality pace attacks.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah