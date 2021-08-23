Leeds: England’s chances of levelling the series against India suffered a big blow with pacer Mark Wood being ruled out of the third Test against India at Leeds due to a jarred right shoulder. Wood sustained the injury while trying to stop a boundary on the fourth day of the second Test match at Lord’s. With the 31-year-old out for the Leeds Test, Saqib Mahmood might be in with a chance to make his Test debut in the third Test.Also Read - All About Alcohol: Goa Gets Its First Alcohol Museum in Candolim, Origin Story of Feni to be Displayed

Despite Wood returning to bowl on the last day of the Lord’s Test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday that he will not be fit to play in the third Test. Wood had taken five wickets in England’s 151-run loss to India at Lord’s. Also Read - No Dahi Handi In Maharashtra This Year After CM Uddhav Asks to Prioritize Health, Issues Guidelines For Ganeshotsav

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Powerful Voice in Chehre Title Track

“He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team. The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match,” said a statement from the ECB.

Wood joins Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes on the injured list. Ben Stokes is still unavailable as he is still on a break from cricket to focus on his mental health.

England players missed or unavailable in Third Test match against India:- •Ben Stokes.

•Stuart Broad.

•Jofra Archer.

•Mark Wood.

•Chris Woakes.

•Olly Stone. England’s 6 main players ruled out. #INDvENG — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 23, 2021

Craig Overton along with Mahmood will also be in contention to get into the playing eleven.

The third Test between England and India starts from Wednesday. India are leading the five-match series 1-0.