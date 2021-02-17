The Indian squad for the remaining two Tests was announced on Wednesday and there were not any major changes to the composition of the side. But yes, what was surprising was the absence of pacer Mohammed Shami from the squad. Shami was seen practicing and was expected to be drafted back in the squad – but that has not happened. Also Read - India Squad For Last Two Tests vs England Announced: Umesh Yadav to Replace Shardul Thakur Subject to Fitness Clearance

Over the past two seasons, Shami has emerged as one of the key members of the Indian setup. The Bengal pacer had picked up an injury in Australia in the first TestAdelaide. Following that he missed out on the remainder of the series. He also missed the first two Tests against England. Also Read - Pink-Ball Test: Sunil Gavaskar Feels India May Bench Kuldeep Yadav in Ahmedabad

Here is how fans are reacting to Shami’s absence in the squad – some are baffled, while some feel he would have been an important cog in the wheel in the Pink-Ball Test. In India’s first Pink-ball Test at home in Kolkata, Shami picked eight wickets in the match. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: England Captain Joe Root Has Been Forced to Apologise to Teammate Moeen Ali - Here's Why

Where is MD Shami ?? — Shekhar Pandey (@sshekharpandey) February 17, 2021

I think Shami was really necessary to be picked in the team. He could be a very crucial factor in taking wickets with the Pink Ball. — Ramandeep Singh (@ramanrockzz1) February 17, 2021

Why is Shami not in the squad? Is he not fully fit? His role could be crucial with the pink ball. — Ramandeep Singh (@ramanrockzz1) February 17, 2021

he’s good in home conditions. probably our best along with shami when it comes to home. Last time we played a pink ball vs Bangladesh he had figures of 3-29 and 5-53 in Eden gardens. in Adelaide he had figures of 3-40 and 0-49(that was while chasing 91 tho) — Mikhail (@MikSpamsL2) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Shahbaz Nadeem have been released to play Vijay Hazare Trophy. Umesh Yadav makes a comeback to the side and will join the team in Ahmedabad.