Former cricketer Ashish Nehra heaped huge praise on England pace spearhead Jofra Archer and said he will create trouble for the hosts in the pink-ball Tests at the Motera Stadium. Archer has been taking wickets for England in a very consistent fashion in all three formats and emerged as a match-winner for them.

The third Test match between India and England will be a Day-Night affair at refurbished Motera Stadium where the hosts have not played a game yet. It is expected that the pink-ball will help the pacers on a fresh track of Motera.

Nehra talked about the England bowling attack and called Archer, the number one among the young bowlers in the past 2-3 years.

“When we talk about pacers, England doesn’t have any shortage of pacers; Joe Root will have to charge them on the ground. For example, in the second Test in Chennai, experienced bowler Stuart Broad wasn’t seen in his best form, he didn’t even play the first Test match. In the second innings, his form was back but he got the ball very late in the game. Jofra Archer is very talented; I believe among all the young talented bowlers we have seen in the past 2-3 years – Jofra Archer is number one,” Nehra said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

The former India paceman feels it will be a tough call for England captain Joe Root to pick three quick bowlers for the Day-Night Test.

“In the form, Jofra Archer is in, especially if he’s in form and fit – It will benefit the England team. About James Anderson, I don’t need to say much about his talent. Joe Root will be in a fix as to which three bowlers he should go ahead with or should he pick two bowlers, he will also have to analyse the pitch,” he said.

He further claims that England have a strong bowling attack which will make life difficult for Indian batsmen even if the Motera’s pitch witnesses a similar wicket like the Chepauk.

“Even if India sees a similar wicket like Chennai, England still has a strong line-up, the way Stuart Broad bowls leg cutters and bowls wicket to wicket; Jofra Archer bowls pace and bounce, Jimmy Anderson has experience with his swing and reverse swing. England has everything in their armoury,” he added.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels that both India and England will be on equal terms on the new wicket of Motera.

“It’s a new stadium, a new wicket and the Test match will be played with the pink ball. So, nobody knows how will the ball move, seam or bounce. Plus, it’s a new venue for both the teams, hence both teams will start on equal terms. If we talk about Chennai, then Team India knew the pitch conditions. But in Motera, neither India nor England can judge the condition of the pitch,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir further said that both teams have a quality fast-bowling attack to exploit the opposition batting line-up.

Joe Root would’ve been happy, if someone would’ve told him that they will enter the Pink Ball Test with 1-1 score. Team India have the arsenal of fast bowling – which could be troublesome for England, and vice versa England also has a fast-bowling attack. It will be interesting to see the kind of wicket the teams get,” he said.