Team India swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma feels in pink-ball Tests a player have to be extra cautious and focussed. The third match of the ongoing Test series is going to be a pink-ball affair, which is still not a known territory for the Indian team as they have played only two of them. Also Read - India Are Well Within Rights to Utilise Home Advantage: Stuart Broad on Chennai Pitch Criticism

India played their first Day-Night Test against Bangladesh in 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata where the hosts claimed a comfortable victory. While the things didn’t go in their favor in their second pink-ball clash against Australia in 2020. India suffered an 8-wicket defeat in the clash, on top of that, they registered their lowest-ever score in Test cricket – 36 during the second innings of the match. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Maiden India Call up For T20I Series vs England, Says ''The Feeling is Surreal''

Rohit, who missed the Adelaide Test, said that batting during the twilight phase will be very crucial. Also Read - At Virat Kohli's Home, There Are no Servants: Ex Cricketer Sarandeep Singh on India Captain

“So far I have only heard from fellow teammates that it plays on the mind. I played just one pink-ball Test against Bangladesh but didn’t get to bat at that (twilight) time when the sun was about to set,” he said during a virtual press conference ahead of the third Test against England, starting here on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old further said that all batsmen are aware of the day-night Test challenges and players need to talk to themselves.

“It’s obviously a little challenging, the weather and light suddenly change. You have to be extra cautious and focussed, you need to talk to yourself. All batters are aware of these challenges. We just need to be mindful of the situation and play accordingly.”

The four-Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1. The last two Test matches of the series will be played at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur