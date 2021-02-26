It is no secret that Suryakumar Yadav is a huge admirer of the Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli! He made it evident again on Friday when he said that I have always dreamt of playing under Kohli. Suryakumar – who received his maiden India call for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England – looks to be in the right frame of mind and eager to represent the country. Also Read - Yusuf Pathan Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

"Firstly, (I am) looking forward to spending some quality time with the team and soaking in the atmosphere when I reach Ahmedabad. I have always dreamt of playing under Virat Kohli for a long time and I am excited to go and learn a lot from Virat as quickly as I can so that I can be a better player," Suryakumar Yadav told BCCI.

Hailing Kohli’s remarkable energy on-the-field, Suryakumar said his want-to-win attitude is something to learn from.

“I have played against him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the way he reflects his energy on the field even after achieving so much for India is remarkable. I have seen him on the field keeping himself charged all the time. His want-to-win attitude is something to learn.

The Mumbai-born earned his maiden cap in the back of consistent domestic performances. He has been the star for Mumbai Indians in the IPL over the past two seasons and the murmur that he would get picked was on.