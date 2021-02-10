When he’s not entertaining with his free-spirited batting, Rishabh Pant is firing up the spirits of his India teammates on the field. Known for his fearless approach with the bat that doesn’t take throws the format/match situation out of the equation, Pant has built himself a reputation of a comic who seems to have an endless supply of witty comments and PJs that have made him a fan-favourite. Also Read - 1st Test, India vs England: 'Virat Kohli Took The Blame For Everything,' Yohan Blake Praises India Skipper For His Leadership

Be it his famous 'temporary captain' and 'babysitting' banter with Australia Test captain Tim Paine or a hilarious rendition of 'Spiderman, Spiderman' song recently, there's enough material courtesy Pant to keep one entertained.

Obviously, the wicketkeeper kept on the spirits high during the first Test against England in Chennai that concluded on Tuesday. Here we take a look at the top-ten things he said during the match.

#Mera naam hai Washington, Mereko jana hai DC (My name is Washington, I have to go to DC)– This in reference to India newbie Washington Sundar as he cheered the rookie allrounder during one of his overs.

#Arey review nahi hai bhai (There’s no review, mate) – This to Shahbaz Nadeem when he wanted a DRS for an lbw call against England batsman Ollie Pope. There was an edge and so Pant stopped his teammate from going for it.

#Ball banana padega, mehenat karna padega, chalo yaar, sabaaash. Body language utha k bhaiyo (We will have to create chances, work hard, let’s go guys! Body language has to change) – Pant motivating his teammates.

#Bowling Ash! Idhar se fasega to maza aaega (Well bowled, Ash! It will be fun if he’s trapped from this side) – to Ravichandran Ashwin as he tried to outfox England opener Joe Burns on Day 1.

#Yeh do shot hi maarega – sweep ya reverse (He’ll play only two shots – sweep or reverse) – An advice to Nadeep on how he should bowl to England captain Joe Root.

#Chalo Chalo Chalo Yaar Thoda Mahoul Banao (Come on guys! Let’s lift up the mood) – This during the phase when proceedings weren’t going as per plans.

#Bhaiyon Kya Ho Gaya? Thoda Tight Ho Jao! (Guys, what happened? Pull up your socks!) – Lifting the spirits of his teammates.

#Bhagna Padega Puj (You will have to run, Puj) – When Cheteshwar Pujara was chasing a delivery while fielding.

#Pujendra – His own nickname for Pujara

#Narendra – His nickname for Nadeem