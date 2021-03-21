Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir heaped praises on Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya for their valuable contributions with the bat in the series decider against England on Sunday. Captain Kohli opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma and stitched a 94-run stand to laid the foundation of emphatic series 3-2 series win. The Indian skipper remained not out on 80 while Rohit slammed 64 runs. Apart from the dynamic duo, Suryakumar and Hardik played good knocks as India dominated England in the first innings with total control. Also Read - KL Rahul's Loss of Form A Blessing in Disguise: Sunil Gavaskar Wants India to Persist With Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Opening Pair

Suryakumar slammed 32 runs off 17 balls to counter-attack English bowlers after Rohit's departure. While Hardik finished off things in style with an unbeaten 39-run knock.

Gambhir claims Suryakumar makes things easy for India with a quick-fire cameo to put pressure on England.

“I’m not going to take anything away from Virat Kohli but then he had people like Suryakumar Yadav. There wasn’t a single phase in these 20 overs where England was in control,” Gambhir said in a video on ESPNCricinfo.

“Mostly there have been times when a team gets off to a flier – six overs 60 runs – but there is a phase after those six overs, where the team tries to push it back, especially the bowling team. But if you see Suryakumar Yadav’s innings, if you can get that 30-odd off 17 balls and you can continue that same momentum, it’s always difficult.”

Gambhir said it was expected from Kohli to bat throughout but Surya and Hardik had a tough job to bat with a higher strike rate and they did a commendable job.

‘It’s easy for Virat Kohli because he’s been in and he’s batted for six overs. But suddenly after coming out to bat after six overs, and playing at that tempo and Hardik Pandya coming in and playing on that tempo, it’s a different ball game,” Gambhir said.

“Yes, Kohli batted throughout and you expect Virat to do that. If he bats through, he will get a strike rate of probably 140. But then it’s those difficult runs which I was mentioning about, how important it is after six overs. So what they – Surya and Hardik – did was commendable. Can’t be perfect that this… from start till the end.”