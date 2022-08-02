LIVE India vs England Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates: ENG Beat IND 3-1 In An Exhilerating Match; ENG Lead By 1-0 At Half Time; Game To Begin At 6:30, See Starting 11; Revenge will be on Indian women hockey team’s mind when it takes on England here on Tuesday, in what will be its first real test at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The Indians have registered back-to-back victories — 5-0 over Ghana and 3-1 against Wales — in their first two Pool A matches but the Savita Punia-led side was far from convincing in their displays. But come Tuesday, there should be extra motivation for India as it is the same English side, which had dashed their medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. The team came tantalisingly close to winning its maiden Olympic medal before losing 3-4 to England in the bronze medal play-off match.Also Read - LIVE India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final, CWG 2022 Updates: IND Up Against MAL For Final Frontier

To add it, it was again England which denied India a medal in the last CWG in Gold Coast. The Indians had then lost 0-6 in the bronze medal match to miss out on a podium finish. So, naturally the Indians would be etching for revenge. But it would be easier said than done as England are placed fifth in the world rankings as against India's ninth position.

The Indians would take a lot of heart from the fact that they held England to a 1-1 draw in the recently-held World Cup, jointly hosted by Spain and Netherlands. The forward line too needs to put its best forward if India desire to upstage England. Vandana Katariya has been the star performer for India in the strike force, scoring two poaching goals against Wales but she needs more support from the likes of Lalremsiami and Sharmila Devi.

Live Updates

  • 8:09 PM IST

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: This is some clinical performance from the home side. Just a minute left and India will be disappointed with their conversions rate. Consolation GOAL!!! for India. ENG 3-1 IND

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: Last 10 minutes left in the match. Penalty corner for England as they enter after a very long. GOAL!!! England score another goal. 8 minutes left as ENG 3-0 IND.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: Last quarter begin as India get a penalty corner for themselves. Another opportunity goes begging yet again. This is becoming a lost cause for India. ENG 2-0 IND

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: Penalty corner for India. Will India open their account account. Last two minutes left in the match. India have been poor in conversions. Another Quarter goes begging. ENG 2-0 IND

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: Second half begins. Another half of high-octane hockey begin as England scores another goal. That was a superlative pass from the English forward. 11″ – ENG 2-0 IND

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: Conversions from India have not been spot on. India have been unlucky in terms as England players have not rewarded proper green cards when they actually deserved it. At Half time – ENG 1-0 IND

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: England defenders have done phenomenal work in stopping Indian forwards. Penalty corner for India in the second quarter. Will India score to equalize? Another save from England. 8″ – ENG 1-0 IND

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: Aggressive gameplay from England as they are aware India are going to play hard. Marry Hinge does an incredible safe. 11″ – ENG 1-0 IND.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG Women’s Hockey, CWG 2022: The game begin and England are on the attack. Penalty corner for England and they score!!! The English drag flicker played a shot in place of drag as ENG lead by 1-0 in the 4th minute of first quarter.