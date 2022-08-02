LIVE India vs England Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates: ENG Beat IND 3-1 In An Exhilerating Match; ENG Lead By 1-0 At Half Time; Game To Begin At 6:30, See Starting 11; Revenge will be on Indian women hockey team’s mind when it takes on England here on Tuesday, in what will be its first real test at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The Indians have registered back-to-back victories — 5-0 over Ghana and 3-1 against Wales — in their first two Pool A matches but the Savita Punia-led side was far from convincing in their displays. But come Tuesday, there should be extra motivation for India as it is the same English side, which had dashed their medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics. The team came tantalisingly close to winning its maiden Olympic medal before losing 3-4 to England in the bronze medal play-off match.Also Read - LIVE India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final, CWG 2022 Updates: IND Up Against MAL For Final Frontier

To add it, it was again England which denied India a medal in the last CWG in Gold Coast. The Indians had then lost 0-6 in the bronze medal match to miss out on a podium finish. So, naturally the Indians would be etching for revenge. But it would be easier said than done as England are placed fifth in the world rankings as against India's ninth position.

The Indians would take a lot of heart from the fact that they held England to a 1-1 draw in the recently-held World Cup, jointly hosted by Spain and Netherlands. The forward line too needs to put its best forward if India desire to upstage England. Vandana Katariya has been the star performer for India in the strike force, scoring two poaching goals against Wales but she needs more support from the likes of Lalremsiami and Sharmila Devi.