IND Vs ENG World Cup 2023 Match At Ekana Stadium; Check List Of Traffic Restrictions In Lucknow

India vs England World Cup 2023 Venue is the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Take a look at the traffic advisory, routes you must avoid, one-way roads and other important updates..

IND Vs ENG World Cup 2023 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: India has remained unbeatable up till now and being on top of the points table, it has been having a super successful run at the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. India will be playing the defending champions of the World Cup, England in the much-awaited India vs England World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the cricket match, several traffic restrictions in the form of an advisory have been released to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the city. The advisory issued by the Lucknow Traffic Police has been enforced since 8:00 AM today morning and will be relaxed once the match is over at night. Take a look at the Traffic Advisory, routes you must avoid, one-way routes and parking details among other important updates..

India vs England World Cup 2023: Traffic Restrictions

All auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will not be allowed at the Ahimamau Crossing; they will have to either head towards the Lulu Mall from Ahimamau or to the 112 Police Control Room. All vehicles who are heading towards the 112 Control Room Building will have to use the service lane and reach their desired destinations via G20 Road and Gomti Nagar Extension. All public vehicles will be diverted from Amul Tiraha if they are going towards Sultanpur Road, those public vehicles coming from Arjunganj Cantt will also have to go through Katai Bridge and bus passengers will have to board and disembark towards Lulu mall as buses will not be allowed to stop at Sultanpur Road.

India vs England World Cup 2023: One-Way Routes In Lucknow

Apart from the traffic restrictions mentioned above, there are some routes that will function on one-way today, because of the match. Husadia Underpass to Maleshamau Underpass, Maleshamau to SSB Underpass will be one-way on both sides of the Shaheed Path, Palassio Underpass will also also operate on one-way towards the Police Headquarters (PHQ) ahead and during the match and the route from Ahimamau Intersection to G20 Tiraha via the PHQ will also be one-way.

India vs England World Cup 2023: Parking Details

All those who are going to watch the match at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow and are commuting with their private vehicles, will have to park their vehicles at the places marked, from Ahimamau via HCL via Water Tank Tiraha to Palassio. Those travelling by two-wheelers must note that as per the advisory, they are expected to park their vehicles behind the Palassio Mall via Ahimamau via HCL Tiraha.

India vs England World Cup 2023: Important Points

Entry to the stadium area will be given three hours before the match starts. After 8:30 PM, no entry will be allowed inside the stadium. Private vehicles/cab will not be allowed to stop within 500 metres of the Ekana Stadium Exit on Shaheed Path. Autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, Roadways including buses and commercial vehicles will be prohibited on Shaheed Path during the match.

