India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Preview: When and where to watch the fifth/sixth place match

Salima Tete's side needed a win at all costs in their last round two match against Australia but all they could manage was a 0-0 draw which ended their hopes of reaching the last four

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File photo of the Indian women's team against Australia. (Credits: Hockey India/X)

After seeing their semi-final hopes getting crashed following a tough loss against Australia, the Indian team would be hoping to end their FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a high when they face Germany in the 5th/6th position playoff match later today at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

India were drawn in Pool D along with China, England and South Africa in the first round of the tournament, where they produced an impressive performance which gave positive hopes to all Indian fans.

Salima Tete’s side kicked-off their campaign with a 2-2 draw against China in a match that tested the Indian defense to its full extent. The draw was followed by a massive 6-1 win over South Africa with India having six different scorers in the form of Sunelita, Naveneet, Sushila, Deepika, Lalremsiami and Sakshi.

This result boosted India’s chances of finishing in the top half and the goalless draw against England in their Pool D finale helped them finish second with five points. In the second round, however, India were far off the radar, losing their Pool E opener against Netherlands by 2-0. India conceded a goal right away in the second minute before Frederique Matla added a second in the 38th minute.

Salima Tete’s side needed a win at all costs in their next match against Australia but all they could manage was a 0-0 draw which ended their hopes of reaching the last four. The Aussies eventually joined the co-hosts from Pool E with China finishing fourth with just two points.

Now, India has a very good chance of concluding the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 with a win against a top rated side Germany for the fifth place. The Germans finished third in Pool F, while Argentina and co-hosts Belgium taking the top two spots.

The Indian men’s team also met with a similar fate yesterday after losing their Pool E concluder 5-3 against Argentina. Craig Fulton’s men conceded right in the first minute and went 2-0 behind within the first seven minutes of the game. Sukhjeet Singh and Hardik Singh combined together to score three goals with the former bagging a brace.

Harmanpreet Singh and co will lock horns with co-hosts Belgium in the seventh place match on Friday, August 28 at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre.

When and where to watch India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 fifth place match?

The India vs Germany, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 fifth place match, at the Wagener Stadium will take place on August 27 from 6:30PM (IST) onwards. The match will be broadcasted live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.