Live India vs Germany Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of IND vs GER, Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Men’s Playoff Hockey Match Live between India and Germany played at the Oi Stadium, North Pitch in Tokyo. World no.3 India will have to pull up its socks and avoid repeating the same mistakes which it made against Belgium if they desire to stand on the podium here. Despite having four world-class drag-flickers in its armoury in Rupinder Pal Singh, vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas, the Indians have a poor penalty corner conversion record, utilising just one out of the five they secured against world no.1 Belgium on Tuesday.Also Read - LIVE India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 14 Latest Updates: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya Aims For Gold, Vinesh Phogat to Start Campaign; Men's Hockey Team to Fight For Bronze

The onus now is on the Indian defence and the likes of Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas and star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will have to be on their toes to come out triumphant against the might of Germans. Also Read - India vs Germany Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch IND vs GER Hockey Bronze Medal Match: All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Indians also need to avoid unnecessary tackles in front of their circle with skipper Manpreet Singh being guilty of getting a card at the start of the fourth quarter, which resulted in three back-to-back penalty corners for Belgium, the last of which was converted by Hendrickx to shift the momentum of the match in their favour. Also Read - Highlights Hockey Women's Semi-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Spirited India Lose 1-2 vs Argentina, To Play For Bronze

Going by rankings, there is hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides as India are currently on third place and Germany on fourth. But Germany would be a tough nut to crack for the Indians. Having lost 1-3 against Australia in the semifinals here, the Germans would be determined to prove a point. The clash between India and Germany would be a repeat of the bronze medal clash of the 2017 Hockey World League Finals. Back then, the Indians triumphed 2-1 against a vastly depleted German team.

Having failed to secure the gold medal here after two successive yellow metals in the 2008 and 2012 Games, the Germans had to settle for a bronze in Rio 2016 and they would be determined to at least return with a podium finish from here. Germany are the most successful hockey nation in the Olympics after India with four gold medals. Striker Lukas Wendfeder is in great form, having scored six goals in the tournament so far.

The Indian defence is expected to have a busy outing on Thursday with the likes of Wendfeder, Florian Fuchs and Christopher Ruhr in the German side. In the Olympics, both sides have faced each other 11 times recording four wins each and three matches ending in draws.

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh