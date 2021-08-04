Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Hockey Bronze Medal Match, India vs Germany UPDATES

Tokyo: The Indian men’s hockey team will hope to bounce back from their semifinal loss to Belgium when they take on Germany in the bronze medal playoffs at the Olympic Games on Thursday. During their tour to Europe in February this year, India had played Germany in two back-to-back matches where they were able to put to test all the hard work that went in during the national camps in Bengaluru. This was India’s first tour since 2020 when the pandemic restricted their travel, and in the first match, India beat Germany 6-1 and in the second they drew 1-1.Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 13: Ravi Dahiya, Neeraj Chopra Book Final Berth; Lovlina Settles For Bronze; IND Women Hockey Team to Play For Bronze

Germany, on the other hand, went on to play the final of the EuroHockey Nations Championships in June this year. The German side drew 2-2 in regulation time against the Netherlands and had lost 1-4 in the penalty stroke. Also Read - India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights, Day 12: Men's Hockey Team, Tajinderpal Singh Toor Disappoint on Tuesday

At the Olympic Games so far, Germany have registered four wins in the Group stage (7-1 vs Canada, 5-1 vs Great Britain, 4-3 vs South Africa and 3-1 vs the Netherlands) and lost 1-3 to Belgium. In the quarterfinal, they beat defending Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 and lost 1-3 to Australia in the semifinal. Also Read - Pakistani Teenager Runs Away from Home, Crosses Border to India After Argument With Family

India, on the other hand, finished in the Top-2 in Pool A with four wins (3-2 vs New Zealand, 3-0 vs Spain, 3-1 vs Argentina, 5-3 vs Japan). They suffered a loss to Australia. In the quarterfinal, India beat Great Britain 3-1 and lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semifinal.

India vs Germany Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020

What time will the India vs Germany hockey bronze medal match Tokyo Olympics 2020 start?

India vs Germany Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on Thursday – August 5. The Men’s Hockey bronze medal match will start at 7:00 AM IST.

Where will India vs Germany Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

India vs Germany Men’s Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch, Tokyo.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Germany Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

India vs Germany Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch India vs Germany Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

The India vs Germany Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

IND vs GER Tokyo Olympics Prediction

India will enter the contest as favourites, given the kind of form they are in the Tokyo Olympics but Germany are no roll-overs who can stage a comeback at any stage of the match. India are ranked third at the moment, one slot ahead of Germany.

IND vs GER SQUADS

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Germany Squad: Alexander Stadler [GK], Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Linus Muller, Martin Haner, Kaufmann Paul-Philipp, Niklas Wellen, Johannes Grobe, Constantin Staib, Timm Herzbruch, Tobias Hauke [C], Christopher Ruhr, Justus Weigand, Martin Zwicker, Florian Fuchs, Benedikt Furk, Niklas Bosserhoff, Timur Oruz