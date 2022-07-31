Birmingham: In search of an elusive Commonwealth Games gold, the Indian men’s hockey team will look to start its campaign on a rousing note against lowly Ghana in its opening Pool B match here on Sunday.Also Read - India W vs Ghana W Hockey Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: IND W Beat GHA W 5-0

The phenomenal success at the Tokyo Olympics, where India clinched a historic bronze after 41 years, has ignited hopes from the Manpreet Singh-led side to stop the Australian juggernaut.

Australia's dominance at the CWG is a matter of envy as the world No.1 Kookaburras have been the most dominant force in the Games' history, having won all the six gold medals till date.

Having missed out on a podium finish in the last edition of the Games in Gold Coast, India would be hungry for success here. Going by their form, the Indians can claim the elusive gold.

India’s best results came in 2010 at home (New Delhi) and in Glasgow (2014) where they had finished runners-up. The team finished fourth twice — in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, where the sport made its debut, and in 2018 in Gold Coast.

Here are the details when and where to watch India vs Ghana CWG 2022 Hockey match live:

What is the venue for India vs Ghana hockey match in CWG 2022?

The India vs Ghana hockey match will be played at University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

At what time will India vs Ghana hockey match begin?

The India vs Ghana CWG 2022 hockey match will kickstart at 8:30 PM IST .

Where to watch India vs Ghana hockey match online?

The India vs Ghana hockey match will be live on Sony Liv.

Where to watch India vs Ghana hockey match on Tv in India?

The India vs Ghana hockey match will be live on Star sports, Sony Ten and Sony network.