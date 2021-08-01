Highlights India vs Great Britain Men’s Hockey Quarter-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics (IND 3-1 GBR Full Time)

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of INDIA (IND) vs Great Britain (GBR), highlights and updates Tokyo Olympics Men’s Quarter-final Hockey Match from the Oi Stadium, North Pitch in Tokyo. Hardik Singh’s precision in finding the back of the net helped India score the all-important third goal that tilted the match in favour of the Indians. The Men in Blue eventually went past Great Britain 3-1 to set up a semi-final clash with Belgium but not before Great Britain responded with a barrage of attacks that earned them as many as four penalty corners in a row out of which they were able to score in one and reduce the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth and final quarter. Gurjant Singh extended India’s lead by scoring the second goal for the Men in Blue. India looked the dominant side in the first half even though Great Britain had held much of the possession. The defence did their job as well for the Indians and looked the better side in the first half. India were 2-0 ahead at half-time. Earlier, India started off the quarter-final against Great Britain in fine fashion by taking the early lead. Dilpreet Singh kept his calm and took the only opportunity he got by scoring for the Men in Blue. At the end of the first quarter, India lead 1-0 vs Great Britain. The Manpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team will aim to get past Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games on Sunday and secure a last-four berth, which has eluded them since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V. Baskaran had won the eighth gold medal for the country.Also Read - PV Sindhu Creates History With Second Successive Olympic Medal, Beats He Bingjiao to Win Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Great Britain qualified for the quarterfinals on the back of two wins, two draws and a loss in their Pool B encounters. Barring the disappointment against Australia (1-7) in their second game in Pool A, India did well to finish second in their group with wins against New Zealand (3-2), Spain (3-0), Argentina (3-1) and Japan (5-3). India will need to carry forward the momentum from these wins into the quarterfinals. Also Read - LIVE PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Live Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics 2020 Badminton: Sindhu Beats Bingjiao in Straight Games to Win Historic Bronze Medal

In their most recent tour of Europe in March this year, India had faced off with Great Britain in two games where they drew 1-1 in the first game and beat them 3-2 in the second. India skipper Manpreet Singh, however, did not read too much into those results and said, “It was good to play Great Britain in Europe which helped us gain a better understanding of how this team has been playing in recent times. But they can be a dark horse at the Olympics, and we really need to play our ‘A’ game against them.” Also Read - In 'Tears' After Semifinal Loss, PV Sindhu Gives Her Father The 'Gift' he Wished For

He added, “It was pleasing to score three field goals in the match against Japan. We were creating opportunities in the previous matches, but we were not converting, so it was nice to do that on Friday. I think we have been doing well with the PCs. Again, I want to reiterate that we need to do well in all departments to get the better of Great Britain. We have been building our momentum and obviously tomorrow night we need to continue that.”

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh