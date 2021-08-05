Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match, India vs Great Britain UPDATES

New Delhi: India’s Women Hockey team will look to follow suit with their Men’s team, who won the Bronze medal on ‘Thursday by beating Germany by 5-4 in the thrilling encounter. Simranjeet Singh scored a brace whereas Hardik Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh were also able to get themselves on the scoring sheet as India created history. The Men in Blue ended their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal and this will certainly bring a new ray of hope to the sport.Also Read - LIVE India vs England Score 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates From Trent Bridge: Rain Stops Play

Similarly, the girls have also impressed with their performance and they will aim to return back home with a medal. Indian Women team lost their semifinal contest against Argentina by 2-1 after they had stunned Australia in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympics. However, the Rani Rampal-led team will aim to come up with their best in the Bronze Medal match against Great Britain. In fact, India had lost against Great Britain by 4-1 in the Group stages and they will aim to turn the tables in the all-important match. This will be the first time that India’s women team is playing in a big Olympic match and it will be interesting to note how they will handle the pressure. Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 India, Day 14: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya Settles For Silver, India Clinch Historic Bronze in Men's Hockey; Golfer Aditi Ashok Keeps Medal Hopes Alive

India vs Great Britain Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Mens Hockey Team Creates History, Wins Bronze Medal after 41-years| Watch Video

What time will the India vs Great Britain hockey bronze medal match Tokyo Olympics 2020 start?

India vs Great Britain Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on Friday – August 6. The Women’s Hockey bronze medal match will start at 7:00 AM IST.

Where will India vs Great Britain Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

India vs Great Britain Women’s Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Great Britain Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

India vs Great Britain Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch India vs Great Britain Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

The India vs Great Britain Hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

IND vs GBR Tokyo Olympics Prediction

Great Britain will enter the contest as favourites but India has shown that they can surprise the opposition with their game like they had done against Australia. Rani Rampal-led team will need to play out of their skin to upset Great Britain.

IND vs GBR SQUADS

India squad: Goalkeeper: Savita Punia Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi.

Great Britain: Hollie Pearne-Webb, Maddie Hinch, Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Hannah Martin, Sarah Jones, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Izzy Petter, Leah Wilkinson, Giselle Ansley, Fiona Crackles, Shona McCallin, Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon, Sarah Evans, Amy Costello