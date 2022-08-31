India vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022, Dubai: As a motivated and committed Hong Kong team gears up to face the tough India challenge in the Asia Cup later on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma would be reminded of the jitters his team got during the group stage of the tournament in 2018, with the minnows coming close to upsetting their applecart, before losing by 26 runs. The side, comprising mainly of expatriates from Pakistan, has had a tricky period ever since, compounded by the pandemic.Also Read - IND vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST August 31 Thursday

They would be keen to overcome the disappointments of the last four years since the 2018 Asia Cup to once again show they are fast emerging as a force to reckon with when they take on India on Wednesday and Pakistan on September 2 in their Asia Cup Group A encounters here. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Will Ravindra Jadeja Bat At No.4 In Future? Here's What The All-rounder Said

Nizakat Khan’s side has been well-tested over a gruelling three months of cricket across the world, and defeats are by no means a foregone conclusion for a team with a reputation of causing an upset. Also Read - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Score, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Zadran Powers AFG To 7-wicket Win

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 in India

Where will the IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 take place ?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will take place at Dubai International Stadium.

Where can you watch IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Online in India?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Start in India?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.