Bangkok: HS Prannoy produced a lion-hearted effort in the decisive fifth match as the Indian men’s badminton team scripted history by reaching the title clash of the Thomas Cup Final for the first time ever with a 3-2 victory over Denmark in an edge-of-the-seat semifinal, here.Also Read - Thomas Cup 2022: HS Prannoy Was Praying That Ankle Injury Doesn't Get Aggravate During Decider Match

The Indian team, which never went past the semi-finals after 1979, showed tremendous fighting spirit as it came from a match down to outwit the 2016 champions. Also Read - HS Prannoy Wins Decisive Match Against Denmark To Steer India To Historic Thomas Cup Final

While world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept India in the hunt, it was once again left to Prannoy to take the team home when the tie was locked 2-2. Up against world number 13 Rasmus Gemke, Prannoy suffered an ankle injury after slipping on the front court while going for a return but the Indian continued after taking a medical timeout.

India will now face Indonesia in Thomas cup Final. Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of Thomas Cup 2022 final match?

Thomas Cup 2022 Final will start on 11:30 AM IST, May 15 Sunday.

Where is the Thomas Cup 2022 final match being Played?

Thomas Cup 2022 Final will be played on Bangkok.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Thomas Cup final 2022?

Thomas Cup will be broadcasted Live on sports 18 and you can live stream the match on Voot.