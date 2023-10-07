Home

India vs Iran Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Men’s Final Interuppted Due To Poor Referring | Watch Video

Indian Kabaddi team is on the verge of winning their eighth gold medal in Asian Games 2023.

Chaos In India vs Iran Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Final | Watch Video

Hangzhou: There is chaos happened during the India vs Iran Asian Games 2023 men’s Kabaddi match final on Saturday after the referee gave the decision and India asked for a review and the game was stopped due to a decision issue.

The old rule states that India will be getting four points while according to the new rule, both teams would get one point each. The points are equally divided in the new rule because the Iranian defender Bastami was out of the line. However, the final decision will be taken with both old and new rules into consideration.

The video of India vs Iran Asian Games 2023 final match chaos went viral on social sphere and here is the video:

Iran players are currently on protest after refree’s decision and the game has been stopped. The game has been suspeded as of now and it’s been a hour since Iran in protesting it.

