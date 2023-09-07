By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
HIGHLIGHTS – Iraq Edge India on Penalties to Seal Spot in 49th Edition Of King’s Cup FINAL
India vs Iraq HIGHLIGHTS: Commentary, live score and updates from the 2023 King's Cup. Check LIVE streaming details.
HIGHLIGHTS – India vs Iraq, Football Score
India take on Iraq today at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand in a King’s Cup match. Igor Stimac’s men would have a job at their hands without the services of regular captain Sunil Chhetri. The last time India took on Iraq, the Blue Tigers lost 0-2 in a Sharjah friendly before the 2011 Asian Cup.
“I hope that we’re going to give everything on the pitch to do something good against a strong side like Iraq, who are Arabian Gulf Cup champions,” said Stimac in the pre-match media interaction.
