  • LIVE Updates – India 2-2 Iraq, Football Score, King’s Cup: Iraq Seals Spot In 49th Edition Of King’s Up Finale
India vs Iraq LIVE: Commentary, live score and updates from the 2023 King's Cup. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: September 7, 2023 6:20 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India take on Iraq today at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand in a King’s Cup match. Igor Stimac’s men would have a job at their hands without the services of regular captain Sunil Chhetri. The last time India took on Iraq, the Blue Tigers lost 0-2 in a Sharjah friendly before the 2011 Asian Cup.

“I hope that we’re going to give everything on the pitch to do something good against a strong side like Iraq, who are Arabian Gulf Cup champions,” said Stimac in the pre-match media interaction.

  • Sep 7, 2023 6:10 PM IST

    ASHAR BONYAN scores the penalty successfully and Iraq seals their spot in the 49th edition of the King’s Up finale !
  • Sep 7, 2023 6:08 PM IST

    Rahim Ali takes the penalty and scores !
  • Sep 7, 2023 6:07 PM IST

    MIN ALHAMAWI scores sending Gurpreet to the wrong way !
  • Sep 7, 2023 6:07 PM IST

    Anwar Ali with a delicious ball and takes the penalty fantastically !
  • Sep 7, 2023 6:06 PM IST

    HUSSEIN takes the penalty successfully !
  • Sep 7, 2023 6:05 PM IST

    Suresh Singh Wangjam takes the penalty and powerfully finds the back of the net beating Jalal Hussain !
  • Sep 7, 2023 6:04 PM IST

    ALI KADHIM finds the back of the net sending Gurpreet the wrong way !
  • Sep 7, 2023 6:04 PM IST

    Sandesh Jhingan sucessfully takes the penlaty as his shot hits the bar and beats the Iraq keeper !
  • Sep 7, 2023 6:03 PM IST

  • Sep 7, 2023 6:02 PM IST

    Brandon takes the penalty first and he hits the post in the opening penalty !!

