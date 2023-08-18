Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | IND vs IRE, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes First Blood On Return For India
live

LIVE | IND vs IRE, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score and Updates: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes First Blood On Return For India

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes First Blood On Return For India. Follow IRE vs IND Criket Match live updates here.

Published: August 18, 2023 7:36 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Ireland, India vs Ireland squads, India vs Ireland live updates, India vs Ireland live score updates, India vs Ireland live cricket score, India vs Ireland live, India vs Ireland live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I news, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I squads, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live cricket score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live updates, Cricket News, BCCI
India vs Ireland, India vs Ireland squads, India vs Ireland live updates, India vs Ireland live score updates, India vs Ireland live cricket score, India vs Ireland live, India vs Ireland live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I news, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I squads, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live cricket score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live updates, Cricket News, BCCI

India vs Ireland, 1st T20I Live Cricket and Updates: Lots to look forward to when Jasprit Bumrah-led India take on Ireland at Dublin on Friday in the opening T20I. It would be an important game for a number of Indian youngsters – some of whom could be making a debut. Young Rinku Singh is very much in line to make his national debut. On the other hand, the hosts would also look to put up a stiff challenge for the Indian team. All said and done, eyes would be on Bumrah to see his fitness as he is making a comeback after 11 months.

Also Read:

Trending Now

India vs Ireland, 1st T20 Key Highlights:
1. Bumrah as ‘Captain’ is the biggest highlight.
2. Rinku Singh likely to make his debut tonight.
3. Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport.

Live Updates

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: OUT! BOWLED!!! Bumrah after getting hit for a boundary, comes up with a reaper!! Balbirnie departs!!

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Balbirnie welcomes Bumrah with a boundary!!

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie open innings for Ireland. Bumrah has the new ball!

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Paul Stirling | Ireland Captain: Looking forward to going out there. We have had a good run in Scotland, let’s see what we can show today. This is the beginning of the road to 2024 and the World Cup. We’re bringing Craig Young in today, excited to see what the extra pacer can do on this track.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah | India Captain: We’ll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realising what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts – Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: India have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Today’s match will be Jasprit Bumrah’s first competitive match in 11 months. Let’s see how he fares after almost an year gap. All eyes will be on Rinku Singh as well.

  • 5:05 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ire, 1st T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal is another young gun who will try to have an impressive outing in this series

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.