live

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Rain Stops Play, India Ahead On DLS

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score: Rain Stops Play, India Ahead On DLS. Follow IRE vs IND Criket Match live updates here.

Updated: August 18, 2023 10:15 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Ireland, India vs Ireland squads, India vs Ireland live updates, India vs Ireland live score updates, India vs Ireland live cricket score, India vs Ireland live, India vs Ireland live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I news, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I squads, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live cricket score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live updates, Cricket News, BCCI
India vs Ireland, 1st T20I Live Cricket and Updates: Lots to look forward to when Jasprit Bumrah-led India take on Ireland at Dublin on Friday in the opening T20I. It would be an important game for a number of Indian youngsters – some of whom could be making a debut. Young Rinku Singh is very much in line to make his national debut. On the other hand, the hosts would also look to put up a stiff challenge for the Indian team. All said and done, eyes would be on Bumrah to see his fitness as he is making a comeback after 11 months.

India vs Ireland, 1st T20 Key Highlights:
1. Bumrah as ‘Captain’ is the biggest highlight.
2. Rinku Singh likely to make his debut tonight.
3. Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport.

Live Updates

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE: Here comes the rain!! The covers have come on and India are ahead by 2 runs in the DLS method. IND 47/2 (6.5)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Jaiswal and Tilak Verma have been sent back to the pavilion. Now it’s down to Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the game from here on. IND 47/2 (6.5)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: 5 overs gone, India are now at 33/0. They are going at a steady rate, a little less than the asking equation. But still they hold the advantage. IND 33/0 (5)

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have opened the innings for India. The visitors are now at 10/0. IND 10/0 (1)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Ireland have managed to set up a target of 140!! Barry McCarthy’s half-century have brought some respite and a respectable total on the board for Ireland. IRE 139/7 (20)

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: OUT!! Arshdeep picks up his first wicket and removes the dangerous Campher! IRE 116/7 (18)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: 17 overs gone, Ireland lead charge with Campher and McCarthy. Can Ireland go past 140 ? IRE 114/6 (17)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: 14 overs gone, Ireland are now at 80/6. Mark Adair was the last man to depart. Cutis Campher has been the pick of the batters so far for the home side. IRE 80/6 (14)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: 10 overs have been completed and Ireland have just managed to put up a paltry score of 57/5. IRE 57/5 (10)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: OUT!! Prasidh Krishna on fire!!! He picks up his second wicket and Ireland have lost half their side. IRE 35/5 (7)

