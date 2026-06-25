India vs Ireland 2026 T20s featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to start at new time due to THIS major reason

The two-match T20I series between India and Ireland in Belfast will start off one hour early from Friday, June 26.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to make his international debut in T20I match vs Ireland on Friday. (Source: X)

India vs Ireland 2026 T20: New T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead Team India in his first-ever series as the leader as they get ready to take on Ireland in a two-match series in Belfast on Friday. There is massive interest around this two-game series although Ireland are not even a top cricketing nation and it has all to do with a 15-year-old – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Bihar and Rajasthan Royals opener is in line to make his international debut for Team India, beating the record of Sachin Tendulkar as the youngest-ever to play for India. ‘Sooryavanshi mania’ is already taking over Ireland, so much so that Cricket Ireland have agreed to change the timing of the T20I game as well.

The second T20I match between Team India and Ireland is set to take place on Sunday, June 28. It was set to clash with Indian women cricket team’s match vs Australia in the ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 and start at the exact same time.

With so much attention around Sooryavanshi and his entry into Team India, it would have taken focus out of Harmanpreet Kaur’s side. As a result, the official broadcasters of the Ireland series – Sony Sports Network – agreed to bring forward the start of both the matches by one hour to 6pm IST with the toss taking place at 530pm to avoid a clash between India women vs Australia women T20 game on Sunday.

The start time of the five-match T20I series is unlikely to witness much change. A couple of the T20I matches will start at 7pm IST while three other games, which will be played under lights, will start at 10pm IST.

The hunt begins tomorrow in Belfast.⚔️ Get ready for high-voltage T20I action as the Men in Blue take charge. Watch the #IREvIND 1st T20I tomorrow, 5:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/M6PMIMvKLW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 25, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series…

When is India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series going to take place?

The India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series will begin on Friday, June 26 while the second game will be played on Sunday, June 28.

What time will India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series begin?

The India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series games will begin one hour early at 6pm IST. The toss in both of these matches will take place at 530pm.

Where will India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series take place?

The India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series matches will take place at Stormont ground in Belfast.

How can I watch India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series in India?

The India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

India vs Ireland 2026 T20I series Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (captain), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.