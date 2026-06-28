India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Predicted Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav IN, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna OUT

IND vs IRE 2026 2nd T20: Shreyas Iyer's side may need to hand a historic debut to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi if they hope to level the series vs Ireland in Belfast on Sunday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (right) had to carry the drinks in the 1st T20 vs Ireland on Friday. (Source: X)

IND vs IRE 2026 2nd T20: There was massive disappointment on Friday on two front as Team India lost their first ever T20I match to Ireland and 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to make his debut as well. Shreyas Iyer’s side now face the prospect of a ‘must-win’ match vs Ireland in the second T20I of the two-match series at the Civil Services Club ground in Belfast if they hope to avoid a series loss against the Irish.

The Indian team management will definitely need to rethink their playing 11 if they plan to bounce back from the 34-run loss to Ireland on Friday. One of the options could be to hand a record-breaking debut to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who can become the youngest-ever Indian debutant in international cricket at the age of 15 years and 93 days.

Sachin Tendulkar holds this record in men’s cricket with his maiden Test appearance against Pakistan coming at the age of 16 years and 2025 days in Karachi in 1989. With Indian top-order featuring world no. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan looking secure, Sooryavanshi could be brought in at the expense of Washington Sundar, who failed with both bat and ball in the first T20I game.

Sundar conceded 19 runs in his solitary over and was dismissed for just 9 off 12 balls as Indians failed to chase down 183 to win. Abhishek Sharma top-scored for India with 49 in 20 balls with two sixes and 7 fours.

“It’s just how quickly we adapt the conditions, that’s really matters as a team, because when you are playing back to back games, as a group you have to step forward and get used to the conditions, whenever you get practice sessions or probably get used to, I feel as a dominating team, you have to adapt really quick and that’s what we were trying today, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Abhishek Sharma said in the post-match press conference on Friday.

In the bowling department, Indians could consider handing a debut to Prince Yadav in place of Prasidh Krishna. The Gujarat Titans pacer has conceded a whopping 125 runs in 8 overs in his last two T20I games against Australia and Ireland – that is the most-ever by a bowler in successive T20I games, surpassing Gambia’s Musa Jobarteh.

Ireland, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any change in their winning playing 11 from just a couple of days back.

India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna/ Prince Yadav

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holard, Reuben Williams, Jai Moondra