India vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

India would want to start with a bang when they take on Ireland in the 3rd T20I in Dublin, Ireland.

The 3rd T20I toss between India vs Ireland will take place at 7 PM IST.

New Delhi: After sealing the 3-match T20I series by winning the first two matches against Ireland in Dublin, Jasprit Bumrah and team would want to end the series with conviction and blank the hosts as the sides prepare to lock horns for one final time. With the series already in the bag, India could experiment with their playing XI and give chances to other players in their squad. The likes of Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, and even Shahbaz Ahmed could be in the fray to get their India cap.

Ireland, on the other hand, need to be far better with the bat. They have been disappointing in both the matches so far and have to fare better – especially in the first six overs. Apart from this, they need to make the new ball count.

The last time these two sides met, India won the series 2-0.

TOSS – The 3rd T20I toss between India vs Ireland will take place at 7 PM IST

TIME – August 23, 7:30 PM IST

VENUE – Malahide, Dublin

India vs Ireland match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

India vs Ireland: Probable Playing XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India vs Ireland: Full Squads

India: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Pitch Report

The pitch on offer will once again be a batting beauty and even with chances of rain, we can expect the match to be completed. The bowlers will get assistance, especially under overcast skies and hence, the first six overs could be crucial. The captain winning the toss could well bowl first.

