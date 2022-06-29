Dublin [Ireland], June 29: Former India batter VVS Laxman praised the “commendable” fight shown by Ireland players in the second and final T20I against India on Tuesday.Also Read - IND vs IRE: Hardik Pandya Backed Umran Malik's Speed in Final Over Against Ireland, Says With His Pace, It's Tough to Get 18 Runs

India defeated Ireland in the second T20I after the match went in the last over following a scintillating batting performance from the hosts. Laxman said it was great to see such young talent coming up in the Ireland squad and thanked the cricket board for hosting the series.

"Had a wonderful time and a great experience here. The way our boys played was fantastic. The fight shown by the Irish batters & their approach tonight was commendable! Great to see such young talents coming up here. Thank you, Ireland, for hosting us," Laxman tweeted.

India batter Deepak Hooda slammed 105 off just 57 balls and garnered praises for his ferocious batting from several former cricketers. While former India cricketer Saba Karim praised Hooda for his power hitting, former spinner Pragyan Ojha credit the batter’s domestic stint for the rise.

“Well done Deepak Hooda!! Purposeful and sound exhibition of power hitting,” Syed Saba Karim said on the Koo app.

“Well done #deepakhooda your grind in domestic level is paying off! May you continue the good work 👍 #IREvIND,” Ojha also wrote on the Koo app.

Coming to the match, Sanju Samson, who opened the batting for India and Hooda on Tuesday registered the highest T20I partnership for the visitors with 176 runs off 85 balls in Dublin.

On their way to this unique record, Hooda and Samson’s stunning partnership became the ninth highest in all men’s T20Is.