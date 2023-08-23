LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: When And Where to WATCH

Top Recommended Stories

Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. already have sealed the series by winning the first two games. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Updated: August 23, 2023 1:32 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. (Image: BCCI)

LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I

Now that Jasprit Bumrah and Co. have sealed the series, India may use the last game as an opportunity to test the bench. It will also be another opportunity for Sanju Samson to get among the runs and make a good case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could be in the frame to get into the XI.

IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

Live Updates

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: At the Village in Dublin, a good pitch for batting is expected. But again, on the hindsight, there are forecasts of rain.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: You can LIVE stream the match on Jio Cinema. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. It is a dead-rubber, yet there will be a lot of interest in the match.

  • 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: Things might keep Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan in the bench once again unless Arshdeep Singh makes way for one of them.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: In the bowling department, even though Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have bigger goals to focus on given they were picked in the squad for the Asia Cup, they would still most likely prefer getting more games under the belt having just returned to the national setup.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    IND vs IRE Dream11 Team: The hosts will also have some selection calls to make especially with Harry Tector going through a dull run. Ross Adair, who made his debut earlier this year, is an exciting batter with an impressive strike rate of over 150 in T20 cricket. And if George Dockrell isn’t going to bowl, Gareth Delany might fancy his chances.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    IND vs IRE Dream11 Team: It’s a good batting surface, but looking at the whether conditions it could rain whole day. It isn’t likely to have an significant impact but might influence on the decision at the toss.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    <font color="09090a“>LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I:
     The likes Shahbaz Ahmed could be in the frame to get into the XI.
    As he could be back in the game which could give a strength in bowling attack.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    IND vs IRE Dream11 Team: Sanju Samson, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Arshdeep Singh.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    IRE Probable XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: “I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, he is the best in the world – I love his passion & commitment towards his game & family,” Arjun told on News24Sports.

