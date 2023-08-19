Home

Sports

India vs Ireland Live Cricket Streaming For 2nd T20I: How To Watch IND vs IRE Coverage On TV And Online

India vs Ireland Live Cricket Streaming For 2nd T20I: How To Watch IND vs IRE Coverage On TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match to be played at the Village Stadium, Malahide, Ireland.

India will led by Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo Credits: Instagram/@BCCI)

Dublin: India did just enough to sneak home courtesy the DLS method in the first T20I against Ireland. Bowling first, Jasprit Bumrah showed no signs of rust as he got cracking in his very first over after a long injury layoff. Prasidh Krishna too looked sharp and these were the big positives for India in the match. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side would be hoping to get cracking in the second fixture and secure an emphatic win.

Trending Now

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a few gorgeous strokes, but never looked settled against the pace, seam and swing of the Irish bowlers and he would want to do better in this 2nd T20I. Ruturaj Gaikwad looked composed, while Tilak Varma bagged a duck off his first delivery.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was a big let down and the side would want to tighten up in the back end of the innings.

Ireland got off to a disastrous start, but their lower order launched an impressive counter-attack as Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher put up a spirited fight.

Here is everything you need to know about live streaming and telecast of the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I.

When will the IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I match, be played?

The 2nd T20I match between IND vs IRE will be played on August 20, Sunday, 7:00 pm IST.

Where will the IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I, match be played?

The 2nd T20I match between IND vs IRE will be played at Malahide’s Village Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

What time will the IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I match start?

The 2nd T20I match between IND vs IRE will start at 07:00 PM IST.

How to live stream the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match on JioCinema.

How to watch IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I match on TV?

The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match will be shown on Sports 18 channel.

What are the Probable 11s of IND vs IRE for their Finals in 2nd T20I?

Ireland Probable XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (captain), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry Mccarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

India Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Prasidh Krishna.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES