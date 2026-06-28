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India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may DEBUT as Shreyas Iyer’s side eye series-levelling win

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match Live Score: Team India will look to beat the Irish side in the second and last game of two-match T20I series to share the honours at the Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Belfast on Sunday.

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India vs Ireland 2nd T20 match will take place in Belfast on Sunday. (Image: AI)

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will fail to win a T20I series for the first time in over two years but will be eyeing a series-levelling win when they take on Ireland in the second game at the Civil Service Cricket Club ground in Belfast on Sunday. After a disappointing show with the bat in the first game, when they failed to chase down 183 to win on Friday, Indian fans will be hoping that 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will finally get an opportunity to make his international debut on Sunday.

If Sooryavanshi does come into the side, it could be at the expense of all-rounder Washington Sundar – who was far from impressive in the first T20I, conceding 19 runs in his only over and scoring only 9 with the bat. Indians will bank on the form of world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, who fell one short of his 11th T20I fifty in the opening game on Friday.

Iyer will also make up for disappointing debut as Indian’s new T20I skipper and finally get a win under his belt ahead of the five-match T20I series against former T20 World Cup champion England which begins next week.

India vs Ireland 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna/ Prince Yadav

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holard, Reuben Williams, Jai Moondra

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match Live Scores and Updates HERE –