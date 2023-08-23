Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: Check Best Fantasy XI PICKS
LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: Check Best Fantasy XI PICKS

Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. already have sealed the series by winning the first two games. Check LIVE streaming deets.

Updated: August 23, 2023 10:48 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. (Image: BCCI)

LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I

Now that Jasprit Bumrah and Co. have sealed the series, India may use the last game as an opportunity to test the bench. It will also be another opportunity for Sanju Samson to get among the runs and make a good case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could be in the frame to get into the XI.

IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

Live Updates

  • 10:48 AM IST

    IND vs IRE Dream11 Team: Sanju Samson, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Arshdeep Singh.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    IRE Probable XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: “I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, he is the best in the world – I love his passion & commitment towards his game & family,” Arjun told on News24Sports.

  • 9:35 AM IST

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: For Jitesh to find a spot in the XI, Sanju Samson would have to make way. Samson got his chances but failed to make a real impact. Will the side still persist with him or give Jitesh a chance?

  • 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: It will also be another opportunity for Sanju Samson to get among the runs and make a good case for himself ahead of the Asia Cup.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    IND Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar

  • 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: The Indian skipper, whose fitness has been a concern for many for the last 11 months, has looked comfortable in the eight overs across two matches but needs to decide on whether he wants to play the third game in five days even though it is a T20 affair.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: The unfortunate part is that there are high chances of rain playing spoilsport at The Village in Dublin. The forecast of rain is for the entire day.

  • 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ire, 3rd T20I: India has already sealed the series and hence one feels the side may test their bench strength in the game which means Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could be in business.

