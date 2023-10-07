Home

Sports

India Vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match Live

India Vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match Live

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Japan, Women's Hockey Bronze Medal match at Asian Games 2023 online and on TV.

India Vs Japan, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Live. (Image: PTI)

Hangzhou, China: After the Men’s team clinched gold in the final match against Japan, the Women’s team will be looking to emulate their performance in the Bronze medal match against Japan on Saturday. The women’s team lost out in the semi-finals to host China by a margin of 4-0 and now they have nothing in mind but bronze to end the tournament on a high note. India finished top of Pool A with 10 points before going down without a fight against the Chinese team. China and South Korea will take on each other in the Gold Medal match.

Trending Now

When and where to watch India vs Japan, Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match live at Asian Games 2023?

You may like to read

The India vs Japan Women’s hockey Bronze medal match is scheduled to take place on October 7 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field Hockey Field at 1:30 PM IST.

When and where to see India vs Japan, Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Asian Games 2023 in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asian Games 2023. India vs Japan women’s hockey Bronze Medal Match can be seen live on all the Sony Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Japan, Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match at Asian Games 2023?

Live streaming of India vs Japan women’s hockey Bronze medal match at Asian Games 2023 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India Women’s Hockey Squad: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES