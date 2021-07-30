Highlights India vs Japan Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics (India 5-3 Japan Full Time)

Tokyo: Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of IND vs JPN, highlights & Updates Tokyo Olympics Hockey Match between India and Japan played at the Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch. Gurjant got his second goal of the match in the final quarter with Nilakanta Sharma also getting his name on the scoresheet that helped India beat Japan 5-3 on Friday. This ensures India finish second on the table in Pool A and will face the side which finishes third in Pool B on Sunday. Kota Watanabe helped Japan equalise in the third quarter but India grabbed the lead almost immediately once again with Shamsher Singh making it 3-2 in favour of India. Earlier, India had played well in the first half. Having controlled the game, for the most part, Gurjant Singh opened the scoring for India with Simranjeet extending it to 2-0 but Japan responded well and scored soon after to make it 2-1.Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7, Today Updates: Mary Kom Crashes Out After Losing Rd-of-16; PV Sindhu, Satish Kumar, India Men's Hockey Team Reach Quarters

India’s Men Hockey team has already qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Manpreet Singh-led team will face Japan in their final Pool A match of the tourney. The Men in Blue is currently at second place in the points table after winning three out of the four matches they have played. India defeated Argentina in their previous encounter by 3-1 whereas they had also beaten Spain by 3-0 after receiving a drubbing at the hands of Australia by 7-1 in their second match. Thus, India will aim to continue their good show against hosts Japan before their quarterfinal clash. Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020- All You Need to Know About Quarterfinal

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh