India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match online and on TV.

Kuwait City, Kuwait: The 60,000-capacity Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium will be the stage where the dreams of a billion and a half will start to take flight. The Blue Tigers’ first opponents are 136-ranked Kuwait, familiar faces from this summer’s SAFF Championship. It was just over four months ago when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s outstretched left glove pushed out Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah’s penalty to win the final in Bengaluru. But all that’s in the past now. Head coach Igor Stimac has instructed his wards to forget that success and start with a clean slate. Different circumstances, an unknown venue, and several changes in both squads, but most importantly, it’s a World Cup qualifier. The stakes are never higher when you are team India. These are the matches that could define and shape Indian football’s future. The Blue Tigers have played 14 matches this year, but none were as important as the one they will play in Kuwait on Thursday.

What is the timing of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Kuwait ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Kuwait will be played on Thursday (November 16) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Kuwait going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India vs Kuwait will be played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Kuwait on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Kuwait will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports 2 TV Channel.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Kuwait in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match between India and Kuwait will be live streamed on the SonyLiv App.

India Squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri.

